This movie need not have any more sequels but unfortunately, there is a group of people who love to watch them over and over and over again. Hell, we’re inclined to say that it’s a lot of police officer’s favorite film of all time. The problem is, this ain’t no movie, dog.

47-year-old Roderick Brooks was killed by a Harris County police officer named Sgt. Garrett Hardin after fleeing a store where he allegedly stole washing detergent.

According to Huffington Post, a Dollar General employee called 911 saying that a man wearing a blue shirt and gray pants, and a hat not only stole items from the store but put his hands on her.