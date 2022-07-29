Day 124, post-slap

Will Smith Addresses The Now Infamous ‘Slap’ In Emotional Video

After what felt like forever, social media finally moved on from the now infamous Oscars slap that found its way back into the headlines with Will Smith‘s emotional apology video that immediately trended on Twitter

In the 5-minute video, he addressed questions about not apologizing to Rock during his Oscars acceptance speech and revealed whether or not he’s spoken to the comedian since the incident.

“I was fogged out by that point,” he explained. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out.” “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The Oscar-winning actor also apologized to Chris’s brother Tony Rock and mother who you may recall speaking about the impact of the slap in an interview.

As expected, Smith, 53, denied that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith pushed him to take action against Rock for joking about her alopecia with a “G.I. Jane” comment.

“It’s like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris,” said Smith while addressing his wife rolling her eyes at Rock. “Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

The apology comes months after Us Weekly dropped a post-slap bombshell citing an unnamed insider who revealed Jada Pinkett-Smith “wishes [Will] didn’t” get physical with Chris Rock at the Oscars.

‘It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting,” they said in the report. ‘He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.’

The mystery source also alleged that Jada is ‘not a wallflower’ nor ‘one of these women that needs protecting’. ‘He didn’t need to do what he did,’ they added.

For months, Jada was dragged for seemingly emasculating Will during the saga and further exacerbated the situation by indirectly addressing the incident in an Instagram post about life going forward.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the caption-less post Pinkett Smith uploaded.

Do you feel like Will Smith's apology was sincere?