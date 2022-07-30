Bossip Video

People found it very “odd” that Cara Delevingne was Megan Thee Stallion‘s plus one at the ‘22 Billboard Music Awards but it was simply a friend assisting another friend and we’re totally here for it!

The model-turned-actress attended this year’s Billboard Music Awards show as a guest of Megan Thee Stallion and could be seen in the background of several now-viral pictures looking a bit out of place and seemingly salivating over the rapper.

Cara was recently a guest on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and gave the backstory about her night as Meg’s plus one at the BBMA’s.

Simply put Cara was your average homegirl hyping and supporting her friend on a very important and big night. It all started when Cara was in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was asked by Meg to join her at the awards show.

“I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her,” she said. “I didn’t know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play. I walked in and I had a seat in the front row, and I’m like, ‘I’m not meant to be here,'” she continued.”

However, the front row seats aren’t what went viral, the red carpet photos of Tina Snow with Cara in the background is what got fans’ attention.

Cara could be seen standing off to the side assisting the Htown Hottie with her dress and admiring her friend from a short distance.

“I was helping her and I was doing it, and I was going like, ‘Yeah girl!’ I was hyping her up, being a hype woman,” the model-turned-actress added. “So I was standing behind her, and then she was trying to – you know, the thing with fashion, you try to flick your own thing – and she couldn’t really [do it],” referring to when people create movement in photos by flipping the train or trailing fabric of the outfit out.

Cara also went on to say that she helped Megan read lines for her on-stage moment and even stopped to take pictures of other stars from her prime position on the floor.

“She had a speech she was going to do because she was winning an award, so I was helping her run her lines,” she said. Inside of the world seeing Cara as a supportive, proud friend they found it seemingly odd and we’re not sure why! We all know what it feels like to receive genuine support and love from your homegirl and how important it is for big occasions.

“I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me a bit odd, but that’s me. No shame,” she said of the event.

Did people find it odd that a white successful model/actress was assisting a black female rapper? Was it odd that the two are actually friends? Was it odd that Cara was mesmerized but her friend’s black girl magic and beauty? We may never know, but we do appreciate Cara holding it down for the Hot Girl Meg and making sure our girl was good on her big day!