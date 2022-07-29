Tory Lanez’s lawyer is asking to push back the trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case due to personal conflicts.

It has been over two years since news broke that Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion after a night out in Los Angeles. Since then we’ve learned a lot of alleged details from the night from allegations that Tory told Megan to “dance” before shooting her to an alleged fight between the rapper and her former best friend Kelsy Nicole. Megan also alleged that Tory offered her former friend $1 million to keep quiet and shared text messages from the night in question.

During all the chaos and [public] back and forth that ensued from both sides, one thing was inevitable; Tory going to trial at the end of this summer.

Tory Lanez’s trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July of 2020 was supposed to start in September. During a pre-trial hearing yesterday however Tory’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, reportedly requested to postpone it. The reason for the request is due to a personal conflict unrelated to the Tory case according to XXL citing reporter Nacy Dillon. The judge didn’t deny or approve the postponement however in hopes that the conflict can be cleared.

Both sides have been ordered back to court on August 12th for a follow-up.