2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday and there were some attention-grabbing style standouts in Vegas.

The host of the evening Diddy walked the carpet beside his son Christian Combs after posing with his DeLeón Tequila carrying butler Frank.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

His time as host was especially serendipitous considering that it marked exactly 25 years since he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. In addition to hosting Diddy served as executive producer for the evening.

The Revolt mogul was also joined on the carpet by his daughters—16-year-old Chance Combs and 15-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jesse Combs.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

Looking great, girls!

Doja Cat was a style standout in a chest-baring Schiaparelli and Agent Provocateur gold metallic pasties.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty

She accessorized with a purse shaped like Saturn and a gold foot-shaped toe cap and silver toenails.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Doja walked the carpet as the second most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nominations.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

She went on to win Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album for Planet Her, and Top Viral Song for “Kiss Me More.”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BILLBOARD

Source: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA / Getty

Icon Award honoree Mary J. Blige walked the carpet in Julien Macdonald…

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

and she was later presented with the honor by Janet Jackson.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Latto…

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

and Megan Thee Stallion who bared her baaaawdy in Mugler.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BILLBOARD

Source: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

Megan went on to win Top Female Rap Artist at the awards and performed her track “Plan B” and her verses of her Dua Lipa collaboration “The Sweetest Pie.”

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Frazier Harrison / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

Also spotted on the carpet were the City Girls who donned matching outfits…

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

 

Shenseea who walked the carpet with her son…

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

and a Valdrin Sahiti rocking Chloe Bailey.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC / Getty

 

 

Also seen on the scene was Kylie Jenner who walked the carpet alongside Travis Scott who gave his first major performance since the AstroWorld tragedy.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

The couple was joined by their daughter Stormi, 4.

 

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

 

YOU tell us; whose 2022 Billboard Music Awards look was your favorite?

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

Let us know in the comments.

2022 Billboard Music Awards

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC / Getty

