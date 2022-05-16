Bossip Video

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday and there were some attention-grabbing style standouts in Vegas.

The host of the evening Diddy walked the carpet beside his son Christian Combs after posing with his DeLeón Tequila carrying butler Frank.

His time as host was especially serendipitous considering that it marked exactly 25 years since he won his first Billboard Music Award in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. In addition to hosting Diddy served as executive producer for the evening.

The Revolt mogul was also joined on the carpet by his daughters—16-year-old Chance Combs and 15-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jesse Combs.

Looking great, girls!

Doja Cat was a style standout in a chest-baring Schiaparelli and Agent Provocateur gold metallic pasties.

She accessorized with a purse shaped like Saturn and a gold foot-shaped toe cap and silver toenails.

Doja walked the carpet as the second most-nominated artist of the night with 14 nominations.

She went on to win Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Album for Planet Her, and Top Viral Song for “Kiss Me More.”

Icon Award honoree Mary J. Blige walked the carpet in Julien Macdonald…

and she was later presented with the honor by Janet Jackson.

Also seen on the scene was Latto…

and Megan Thee Stallion who bared her baaaawdy in Mugler.

Megan went on to win Top Female Rap Artist at the awards and performed her track “Plan B” and her verses of her Dua Lipa collaboration “The Sweetest Pie.”

Also spotted on the carpet were the City Girls who donned matching outfits…

Shenseea who walked the carpet with her son…

and a Valdrin Sahiti rocking Chloe Bailey.

Also seen on the scene was Kylie Jenner who walked the carpet alongside Travis Scott who gave his first major performance since the AstroWorld tragedy.

The couple was joined by their daughter Stormi, 4.

