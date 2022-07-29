Bossip Video

Release the trade––Renaissance is here!

Beyoncé is dominating the Internet after the release of her new album and her Hive is having conniptions.

Bey’s seventh solo album/first release since 2016’s “Lemonade” is the first chapter of a three-part project that effortlessly transitions from disco to house to Hip-Hop, to pop to dance hall.

She’s described it as a “place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking” with features from the likes of Grace Jones, Tems, and Drake.

It also samples Donna Summer, old-school Atlanta legend Kilo Ali and [an apparently very upset] Kelis. Several tracks make you want to Boom Kack across a ballroom, while others like “Church Girl” sound ripe for p-poppery.

As you can imagine Twitter timelines are in absolute shambles and there’s LOTS to unpack when it comes to Renaissance. Let’s begin…

Beyoncé Releases Statement On Renaissance Leak

Ahead of the drop Bey sent out a message to her BeyHive and addressed her album leaking in full ahead of its proper release. According to Bey, her devotees deserve a pat on the back for “calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early.” As previously reported the Hive collectively gasped when the project hit stores in Europe earlier than anticipated and suddenly popped up on the Internet.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” wrote Bey. “I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection,” she wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for Rebeing patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

Beyoncé Addresses Solange’s Fisticuffs

On “Cozy”, the second track on the album, Beyoncé brings up her fiercely protective sis Solange and seemingly the infamous incident when she put hands and feet on Jay Z.

“She’s a god (Ah-ooh), she’s a hero (Ah-ooh) She survived (Ah-ooh) all she been through (Ah-ooh, ooh) Confident (Ah-ooh), damn, she lethal (Ah-ooh, ooh) Might I suggest you don’t f***k with my sis (Ooh) ‘Cause she comfortable,” raps Beyonce.

Beyoncé Calls Out Karens

Beyoncé’s just like us; she hates Karens too. On the track “Energy” Bey calls out Karens, the pejorative for whiny white women who call the cops and unjustly escalate situations especially when it comes to Black folks. Bey likens the trolls to terrorists.

“We was just chillin’, mindin’ our business/ Poppin’ our pain and champagne through the ceiling/ Sippin’ it up, flickin’ it up/ All this good energy got you all in your feelings, feelings,” sings Bey. “I’m crazy, I’m swearin’/ I’m daring, your man’s staring/ I just entered the country with derringers/ ‘Cause them Karens just turned into terrorists.”

The line is of course causing hysteria on Twitter.

Bey Affirms Her Opulence, Says She’s “That Girl”

Bey also stunted on the album and reminded us of her never-ending opulence. On the opening track of the album, “That Girl”, she flexes her wealth but says that it doesn’t make her who she is, she really just IS “that girl.”

“It’s not the diamonds It’s not the pearls I’m that girl (I’m that girl) It’s just that I’m that girl (I’m that girl) It’s not my man (Ooh) It’s not my stance (Ooh) I’m that girl (I’m that girl) It’s just that I’m that girl”

On “Alien Superstar” braggadocious Bey is back again.

“I’m too classy for this world, forever, I’m that girl Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby I’m too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust I’m stingy with my love, ooh, baby […] “Mastermind and haute couture Label whores can’t clock, I’m so obscure (Unique) Masterpiece, genius Drip intravenous Patty cake on that wrist Tiffany Blue billboards over that ceiling (Unique) We don’t like plain Always dreamed of paper planes”

It’s only been hours; but what do YOU think about Beyoncé’s Rennaissance?