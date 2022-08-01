“Everything’s Trash” Exclusive: Hamilton Wants To Get More Serious … But Is Phoebe Ready To Change Her Player Ways?

Have y’all been watching “Everything’s Trash?”

We’re loving the show, which was created by and stars Phoebe Robinson as a popular podcaster who is enjoying living her best single life. She’s doing her part to help her brother in his new political campaign, except for when she bumps into a cutie in a Brooklyn bar and goes home with him, only to learn he’s working comms for her brother’s competition…

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Wednesday night’s upcoming episode where Hamilton tells her he wants to explore a deeper connection but Phoebe decides it’s “heaux-o’clock.”

Play

Phoebe talks a good game, but according to the episode description, “as much as she tries not to catch feelings, she may have already fallen for him.”

Listen, we’re here for this.

Let us know — are you here for Phoebe and Hamilton taking things to the next level???

The new episode of “Everything’s Trash” airs Wednesday, August 3 at 10:30pm on Freeform

Will you be watching?

If you haven’t already been watching “Everything’s Trash” we highly encourage you to get on board! Catch up o the series which airs on Freeform, episodes are also available on HULU.