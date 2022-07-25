Bossip Video

Future’s surprises the Rolling Loud crowd by bringing out Travis Scott for his first post-Astroworld Tragedy festival performance.

This weekend Rolling Loud held their annual summer festival at the Hard Rock in Miami Florida. Before the festival kicked off, Rolling Loud revealed Kanye West would no longer headline Friday night and would be replaced by Kid Cudi. Shortly after Kid Cudi took the stage on Friday he walked off stage due to fans throwing items on stage and hitting him. The irony is the people throwing items were upset Ye wasn’t performing and missed Ye’s surprise performance on another stage because they were busy bothering Cudi.

Future Brings Out Travis Scott For Surprise Performance Marking His First Festival Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

Saturday was a much smoother day with Future headlining the night and loading up his set with surprise guests. One of those guests no one saw coming was Travis Scott who joined the stage for the first time since 10 people died at his Astroworld festival in November. Scott’s performance came days after Rolling Loud admitted they tried to get him to replace Kanye but there just wasn’t enough time. Travis performed “Hold That Heat” with Future before launching into his own tracks “Goosebumps” and “No Bystanders.”

You can watch Travis and Future’s performance below.