Father Catch My Hands: Kid Cudi Storms Off Rolling Loud Stage After Replacing Kanye West As Headliner, Kanye Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Durk

With former friends like this, who needs enemies?

Yikes! It got ugly on the first night of Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Rolling Stone reports days after he replaced Kanye West as a headliner, the crowd bombarded Kid Cudi with garbage and booed him offstage. The festival shakeup raised eyebrows after the former collaborators’ famous falling out earlier this year. Now, fans are calling it a set-up.

“I will fucking leave,” Kid Cudi threatened as he dodged flying garbage from the rowdy crowd. “f I get hit with one more fucking thing — if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.”

Viral videos show a water bottle hitting the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper in the face just a few songs into his set. After he issued the warning, the crowd continued to trash the stage. The Kanye fan who nearly hit Cudi with another bottle took credit with a video posted to Twitter.

“We wanted @kanyewest anyway…. @KiDCuDi you soft,” the trifling attendee bragged.

It wasn’t enough for the home training-less crowd to disrespect and harass Cudi. He dropped the mic and stormed off as he promised. The audience booed him off the stage and chanted for Kanye as he left.

Mr. West Is In The Building?

When fans thought the night was over, Kanye pulled up to Rolling Loud with another petty play. The rapper made a surprise cameo despite pulling out of the lineup at the last minute. He joined fellow Chicago native Lil Durk onstage to perform their new song, “Hot Sh*t.”

Kanye added salt to the wound with a solo performance of “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” which features Kid Cudi. It’s understandable that Kanye would support Durk and their new single with Cardi B. However, adding his The Life of Pablo Track to the mix seemed to confirm to fans that he set up Cudi for disaster.

A Nasty Past And Broken Bromance

Clearly, fans learned nothing from similar disgusting behavior tormenting Rico Nasty to posting dark and depressing thoughts on social media. Several artists, actors, and athletes have mentioned cruel fans and media attention damage their mental health.

Cudi became a mental health advocate after he checked into rehab with “depression and suicidal urges” in 2016. Last year, he revealed he “started weeping like a big baby” over Kanye’s support at the time. “Kid Cudi is my brother,” Ye said, despite their ongoing beef back then.

The Kids See Ghost rappers’ reunion didn’t last long. Six months later, Kanye announced on Instagram that Kid Cudi wasn’t welcome on his upcoming Donda 2 album. As Kim Kardashian moved on with a new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Cudi became collateral damage for his friendship with the SNL alum.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who,” West wrote in the now-deleted post.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi clapped back in the comments. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for brother.”

Cudi later announced that “Rock N’ Roll” on Pusha T’s album It’s Almost Dry would be their last song with Kanye. Although it’s fun to take sides in celebrity beef, many agree this went too far. Cudi didn’t deserve to get hit with trash, booed, or deliberately trolled.

If anyone respects the mental health of artists, it should be the fans supporting Kanye through crisis after crisis and breakdown after breakdown.

Do you think Kanye set up Kid Cudi?