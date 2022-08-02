Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s fan-favorite anthology series “Terror Lake Drive” is airing its finale Thursday and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

By now you should be well aware that the second season of the 7-episode scripted series premiered in June and it’s dubbed “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.” This season takes place two years after the chain of events that traumatized the tenants of the Freeman Lake Apartments in season one…bringing a new and unsuspecting tenant to the mystifying lakeside apartment complex.

Created and written by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie, season two follows Deja (Pascale Armand, Eclipsed), a traveling nurse, who recently completed an assignment in Austin, Texas. Much to the dismay of her friends and colleagues, Deja accepts a position at the newly constructed Atlanta University Hospital. Amid her housing quest, she meets an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana (Yolonda Ross, The Chi), a nursing student at the university who is seeking a roommate – single Black female preferred.

Oblivious to its checkered past, Deja makes herself at home with Shana at Freeman Lake, while unknowingly becoming a target of the latest eerie coincidences to inhabit the troubled apartment complex.

Things are HEATING UP in the finale and you won’t believe what’s going down.

“Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” Finale Clip

In the series finale, we see the ladies of the Black Face Movement face off with a messy maintenance man who needs to be put in line.

Keisha (Reginae Carter), the fiery activist and key member of BFM, and her best friend/ BFM’s Queen Nefertiti (Jennifer Sears) are told they need to vacate their apartment—but the ladies sense that something’s wrong. The Freeman Lakes residents refuse to leave and that incenses the man who’s suspiciously pushy.

“We ain’t going nowhere!” says a defiant Nefertiti.

Listen, b***…” starts the maintenance man before Keisha and other members of BFM roll up to check him.

Play

The season finale of “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female” streams Thursday, August 4 on ALLBLK.