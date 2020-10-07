Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan The Stallion SNL Diss [Video]

The outcome of the Breonna Taylor case has left America hurting, specifically Black America. When the case was brought to national attention, people all over the world marched day after day peacefully demanding justice and received the opposite. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron decided to only bring charges against one officer over damaging plywood but not killing Breonna Taylor. Many lashed out and immediately called out the Attorney General. The loudest shot would be heard this past weekend on Saturday Night Live. Before Megan Thee Stallion performed “Savage” she played audio of Tamika Mallory speaking on Daniel Cameron and comparing him to those who sold other black people into slavery. Cameron appeared on Fox News for an interview where they played this part of Megan’s performance and asked him to react in which he agreed with Megan about protecting black women before giving us typical left vs right rhetoric.

“The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements — they don’t hurt me, but what it does is it exposes the type of intolerance that people, and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being tolerant,” he continued. “You’ve seen a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

The Federal investigation is still underway and the grand jury tapes have been released painting a different picture than presented. As we previously reported, an honorable grand juror filed a legal motion last week to have the full transcript of the hearing from the case released for public consumption. The anonymous juror revealed that Cameron allegedly misrepresented the jury’s case to the public and that the jurors weren’t even given the option to indict officers Mattingly and Cosgrove. If this is true, this new detail in the case would shutdown KKKameron’s claim that the jury was unanimous in the decision of Breonna’s death.

Hopefully, justice will be served soon despite Cameron allegedly “looking at the facts”.