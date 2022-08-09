Bossip Video

By now, you’ve likely seen the horrific video of the fatal crash that happened in Los Angeles last week. If you haven’t, then you can refer to the video below for context. While the footage is not bloody, it is graphic. Take stock of your emotional state prior to pressing play.

According to DailyMail, the driver of that vehicle is a Black woman, 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. After being released from the hospital for her injuries, she was arrested and charged with 6 counts of murder.

Among those she killed was pregnant Asherey Ryan, 23, her one-year-old son Alonzo and Reynold Lester, the father of Asherey’s unborn baby, who also died. On Tuesday, Craig Pitchford was named as another victim. Two other female victims remain unidentified.

Yesterday, Linton appeared in court and we now have a better idea of who she is. As a traveling nurse, she was in Los Angeles obstensibly for work. It was also revealed that she has been involved in THIRTEEN prior car crashes, some of which caused bodily injury. Defense attorneys also told the court that she has a history of mental health issues.

TMZ reports that Issa Rae put her hand in her pocket and dropped $2500 into the GoFundMe that was established by Asherey’s family cover funeral expenses. The goal was $100,000, at this time they have eclipsed that goal by over $50,000.

It’s heartbreaking to read the details of the lives of the victims and we can’t even begin to imagine the pain that their family and friends are dealing with right now. Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with them.