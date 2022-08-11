Bossip Video

Eladio Carrión surprised fans this week by dropping a brand new song and accompanying music video, giving listeners the perfect mid-week pick-me-up.

On Wednesday, August 10, the artist premiered his new song “HELLCAT” alongside YOVNGCHIMI and Hydro. In this song, the trio created a multicultural fusion of innovative sounds that break language barriers and connect with their fans while demonstrating the quality of their artistry.

Eladio Carrión, YOVNGCHIMI and Hydro wrote the new song together based on their roots in trap and rap with drill and hip hop influences. The song’s music video was recorded in the city of San Juan, directed by Fajardo, and produced by Javier Letour alongside the production house Kassia, and represents Puerto Rico’s underground movement.

This release comes on the heels of Carriò’s track “Que Cojones,” which amassed more than 5.5 million views in its music video just one week after its premiere. The rapper also recently announced via Instagram Live that he will be performing at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. This concert will be part of his Sauce Boyz: World Tour 2022 tour and promises to be one of the most important shows of his career thus far.

Check out the music video for “HELLCAT” down below: