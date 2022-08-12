Bossip Video

Drake took to Instagram to show off his new ink, a face tattoo dedicated to his mother Sandra Graham.

Last weekend Drake finally held his anticipated Young Money reunion concert after postponing the show due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Drake along with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performed for the Toronto crowd for the first time in years. The trio ran through all the classics that helped us grow to love them. Drake opened the show with a message that Wayne had trouble at the border but luckily he was in attendance and the show went off without a hitch.

One thing eagle-eyed fans noticed from pictures and videos of the reunion show was that Drake had some fresh ink. It’s a very small tattoo, however, so unless you’re in close proximity to the rapper it’s hard to see.

On Thursday Drake took to Instagram to show a closer look at the tattoo which is dedicated to his mother.

The very discreet font in old English with the initials “SG” [Sandra Graham] is located under Drake’s eye for the woman who made him the man he is today. This tattoo is strikingly different from the portrait tattoo that Drake’s father has inked on his arm. As previously reported Drake reposted the ink from 2017 that features his face on Dennis Graham’s bicep, and trolled his dad over it.

