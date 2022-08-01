Bossip Video

Drake takes to Instagram to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his Young Money Reunion show in Toronto.

Drake is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists in the world and he hasn’t properly touched a concert stage since before the pandemic. He has done Super Bowl events, Astroworld Fest, and his joint concert with Kanye West but not his own show. Last month Drake announced October World Weekend as a preview of his upcoming OVOFEST tour to celebrate 10 years of OVOFEST. The weekend was off to a great start as seen by the viral video of Drake and Nelly Furtado singing together.

Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19.

The highlight of October World Weekend was set to be a Young Money reunion with Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. When Drake uploaded a picture of him on FaceTime with Jack Harlow fans were alarmed due to him wearing oxygen. However, Drake uploaded clips from his house party yesterday roasting YK Osiris and showed the weekend was still going on as planned. This morning that changed as Drake posted on his Instagram that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to postpone the reunion show. A devastating turn of events for everyone who flew to Toronto for the occasion but Drake promises to make it up to everyone when he is better.