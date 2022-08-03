Bossip Video

Drake drops the visual for “Sticky” showcasing his jet-setting expeditions and his very rare Virgil Abloh off-road Maybach.

Over the summer Drake dropped his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, and a portion of social media got its jokes off after hearing the house-inspired album. The other portion let it be known the album should be played in tropical locations around the world with very luxurious views. Drizzy led by example dropping the album and then hitting a tropical water world tour on his Virgil Abloh-designed private jet.

Drake Pulls Out His Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Maybach For “Sticky”

Drake finally gave us a look into his tropical summer with his new video for “Sticky” from his latest offering.

In the video, Drizzy starts his trip off by dropping by Montreal for the Lil Baby show before hitting Miami. Later Drake switches locations and trades the plane for a yacht going from Stockholm, Saint-Tropez, to Ibiza. The highlight of the video is the 6 God ending his excursions by fishing and using a very special vehicle for his outdoor adventures. The Virgil Abloh-designed Maybach aka ‘“Project Maybach” was featured in the video.

The video gives the first detailed look at the interior and this might be the hardest video flex we’ve seen in a while.

You can watch the video below.