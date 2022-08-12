Bossip Video

Whew!

All eyes were on emerging star Krystal Joy Brown who stunned in a Naeem Khan dress at the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2 premiere event in New York City.

Known for her portrayal of Diana Ross in hit Broadway musical ‘MOTOWN,’ Brown starred as Eliza Hamilton in Broadway mega-hit ‘Hamilton’ and played a recurring role on CBS’s “The Equalizer.”

Gorgeous and super talented, we’re excited to see her Powerverse debut along with “Raising Kanan” castmembers Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, Joey Bada$$, LaToya Luckett, and more who attended the buzzy event with a flashback to the ‘90s with vinyl records, specialty themed cocktails, music, and mingling.

Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, the show (which was had one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the Season 2 return of ‘Raising Kanan’ to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at STARZ. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Set in the early ’90’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character “Kanan Stark” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan” and Tony-winner Patina Miller as his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season 2 premieres on August 14 with episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.