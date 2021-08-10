Bossip Video

C’mon Kanan—stop this!

Yeaaaars later and a certain rapper’s STILL sending shade to a celebrated actress. Although “Empire’s” been finished since its April 2020 finale, the show’s still on 50 Cent’s mind and he’s comparing his “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” series to the Lee Daniels show.

In particular, 50’s comparing Taraji P. Henson’s character Cookie Lyon to Power’s Raquel “Raq” Thomas played by Patina Miller.

“You know i don’t miss nothing @patinamiller knocking cookie s**t out the box. Empire who, how, where? LOL,” wrote the rapper on IG under a photo of Taraji and Patina.

While 50 might’ve meant well in his perpetually pretty way, Patina didn’t take the dig at Taraji’s character as a compliment and she classily corrected the “Power” EP.

“Normally I wouldnt comment, but i feel its necessary…both of these characters are strong af,” Miller commented. “I love that queen and look up to her! I do think both characters can co exist and one doesnt have to be “better” than the other…Lift them both up!! Thank you for your support always.”

50 then reshared her comment and shunned her for being on “Black women power s***.”

“did she just say that?” responded Fif. “@patinamiller i’m the only one comparing you and @tarajiphenson to make people see you that way. Taraji crazy a** put in a lot of work, it takes a lot of time to get in the hearts and minds of an audience like that. you over there on some black women power s** smh LOL WTF.”

Cuban, come get your man, please.

Patina, good for you!

50 has been shading “Empire” since 2015 to celebrate his STARZ series and has made excessively shady comments about Taraji in particular. At one point he suggested that Taraji should “eat her Emmys” because the show’s ratings were down.

Taraji and her costars Vivica A. Fox and Jussie Smollet then clapped back and accused Fif of being a “crab in a barrel.”

What do YOU think about 50 STILL shading “Empire”??? Is it time to let it go?