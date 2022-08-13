Bossip Video

DeShaun Watson hits the field in his Browns pre-season debut and gets booed and taunted with explicit chants.

DeShaun Watson’s sexual misconduct allegations kept him off the field for the entirety of the last season but after a high-profile trade to the Cleveland Browns and a massive new contract, it seemed Watson’s time away from the game was over.

Last month a six-game suspension was announced but the NFL is appealing the decision to allegedly seek an entire season suspension. Yesterday Watson played a preseason game and we got our first taste of how fans will react to the QB back on the field. Before the game, he apologized to women who accused him for the first time saying he was “truly sorry” to the women he impacted.

DeShaun Watson Booed During Pre-Season Debut

Of course, after missing so much time on the field, Watson was a bit rusty and with the added attention every move he made was under a microscope. On top of the drama of Watson being back on the field, fans harped on the fact that the NFL player wasn’t on top of his game.

Fans booed, cussed, yelled obscene phrases, and did everything in the book besides throw items on the field.

With that in mind, it’s going to be a long stay in Cleveland for Watson. Even with all the drama, Watson could be seen smiling ear to ear happy to be back on the field.

You can check out some of the—ahem—creative chants that fans had for DeShaun Watson below.