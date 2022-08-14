Bossip Video

Wack 100 is calling out Blacc Sam for his reaction to The Game’s new song with his late brother, Nipsey Hussle.

Wack called Sam out during a recent Clubhouse conversation, where he aired his grievances over a missing track from The Game’s latest album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. While the project’s original tracklist included a song titled “World Tours” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, Wack revealed that it was removed from the project shortly before it premiered because the late rapper’s brother, Blacc Sam, was being “selfish.”

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” Wack, who manages The Game, explained.

Of course, this demand from Sam doesn’t come as a surprise to a lot of fans given Wack’s continual downplaying of Nipsey’s cultural impact, insisting the late artist was not worthy of “legend” status. In response, Wack suggested his past comments had nothing to do with The Game, so they shouldn’t have affected the song’s ability to stay on Drillmatic.

“These n****s be in their feelings,” he said during the Clubhouse appearance. “You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with… Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His s*** ain’t my s***. The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever.”