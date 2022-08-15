SMH: 3 Wounded In Shooting At Illinois’ Six Flags Great America Theme Park

America has a problem.

Schools, grocery stores, hospitals, shopping malls, places of worship, and holiday parades are just a few of the wholesome places plagued with gun violence this year. Now, theme parks join that list after shots rang out in a suburb two hours north of Chicago.

Fox 32 reports a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, IL hospitalized two and wounded another on Sunday night.

When the chaos began, the park was packed with families enjoying the rides and attractions. The park has a security screening with metal detectors and bag checks for all park visitors. However, the shooter reportedly fired from a car in the parking lot that fled the scene.

“The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating,” the spokesperson said.

Illinois State Police and the Lake County Sherriff’s office responded to support Gurnee PD and Six Flags security. The park went into lockdown with terrified patrons sheltered in place. Cellphone videos from inside the park show several hundreds of people running for their lives during the confusion.

“I was in line and an employee announced an active shooter. Everyone got down. Then everybody started panicking. There were people jumping over the fence. People almost got trampled. It was absolutely crazy,” one witness told Fox 32.

Gurnee is only 20 minutes away from Highland Park, where a domestic terrorist killed seven and injured 38 others at a 4th of July parade. For hundreds of survivors, this is their second close call with a mass shooting in six weeks. Early reports claim an argument at a nearby restaurant boiled over in the Six Flags parking lot. There are no suspects reportedly in custody.