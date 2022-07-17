Close Call: Yo Gotti Thanks Memphis PD For Stopping Terrorist’s Mass Shooting Plot At Birthday Bash

Wow, the boys in blue actually protected and served before a deadly rampage?

The return of the annual Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash was a success, but it almost ended in bullets and bloodshed. Complex reports Yo Gotti thanked the Memphis Police for stopping a mass shooting at the concert.

“Thank you to the fans, artists and everyone involved behind the scenes for making Birthday Bash a smooth, secure and successful event,” the Memphis native tweeted. “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended. I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”

A Close Call With Mass Murder

Once again, a disgruntled White man nearly turned a little personal problem into a national tragedy. Fox13 reports the Memphis Police Department arrested a man named Elijah Hyman early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an “armed mental consumer” call around 3:00 a.m. They met Hyman and his girlfriend at the scene, where he was “distraught” over their break-up. The 28-year-old threatened to kill himself and everyone attending the Birthday Bash at the FedExForum.

Like many fragile, dangerous White men, being a threat to himself wasn’t enough. He almost dragged thousands of innocent victims, likely including his girlfriend, into his violent fantasies. Across racial lines, many domestic violence cases often escalate to murder-suicides, even targeting children.

“It would have been a tragic event had that happened,” said Nikki McIntosh, the former director of a domestic unit with the YMCA. “I think it’s deeper than just, ‘this is a broad threat,’ ‘this might or might not happen.’ Nothing can ever be taken too lightly.”

Like many fragile, dangerous White men, police cuffed Hyman with only a scratch on him. The alleged domestic terrorist wasn’t just making idle threats because officers recovered several weapons from his apartment. Hyman faces a federal charge Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

A Successful Star-Studded Night

While the drama unfolded a short distance from the FedExForum, Yo Gotti’s D’USSE Cognac-sponsored show went on. The multi-platinum-selling rapper showed up and showed out with stars from his Collective Music Group roster.

After taking over the internet, recently signed GloRilla and her ratchet friends took over the Birthday Bash stage. Watch the crowd go wild for the rising star’s song of the summer, “FNF.”

“Where’s my baby at? Bring my wifey out. Come here baby,” a lovey-dovey Lil Uzi Vert said welcoming JT to the stage.

The pandemic shut down Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash in 2020 and 2021. This weekend makes this the annual concert’s triumphant return after three years.

“I’ve been patiently waiting to get back on that Birthday Bash stage and put on a show for the fans,” Gotti told The Commercial Appeal. “Birthday Bash is more than just a celebration of Memphis — it’s my way of showing love and appreciation to the city that supported me as a person, artist and entrepreneur.”

“Steppas” rappers MoneyBaggYo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, and Mozzy held it down with Gotti in 42 Dugg’s absence. Lil Durk, Ari Fletcher, Boosie Badazz, Flipp Dinero, and Big Boogie joined the lineup of special performances and surprise guests.

Check out these exclusive pictures from Birthday Bash 8 below.