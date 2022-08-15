Bossip Video

Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on his 37th birthday.

Three years after his passing, Nipsey Hussle’s name and legacy live on throughout the entire world. Today Nipsey would have been 37 years old and what better way to remember Nipsey than a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Nipsey Hussle Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame & Metro Station Named In His Honor

Officials have confirmed that Nipsey will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Los Angeles’ famed music store, Ameoba Hollywood. The star will be unveiled today at 10 a.m. PST and Nipsey’s longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, are set to speak at the ceremony. His grandmother Margaret Boutte will accept the star on behalf of Nipsey’s family.

Nipsey’s Walk Of Fame ceremony will be streamed on the official website here and you can also check it out below.

“Nipsy Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions,” the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said upon announcing his star would be placed on the Walk of Fame.

In addition to his star, The Los Angeles Times reports that Nipsey will also receive a Metro station named after him. The train station will honor Nispey’s dedication to helping his community and his impact on L.A.

“After he caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson said at a dedication event.

The area the station is located is significant as its where he first opened his Marathon Clothing company on West Slauson Avenue and where he would take his last breath.