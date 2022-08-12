Another celebrity sextape leak??

I seen the leaked tape of safaree and his boo or whatever….I just wanna know where the rest of his weewee at? That ain't the same baby leg we seen in leaked pics …. pic.twitter.com/fpfzHa2bDy — 💜POUNDCAKE (@TruBeautyChix) August 12, 2022

Safaree’s “Leaked” Sextape With Kimbella Matos Shatters Social Media

Twitter is ABLAZE over Safaree‘s ‘leaked’ sextape where he (or someone believed to be him) can be seen allegedly engaging in sexual activities with new model girlfriend Kimbella Matos.

In portions of the tape, Safaree’s face is clearly visible. In other snippets, it’s unclear who Matos is involved with.

While many messy Twitterers searched for the footage, others accused Safaree of peenfishery based his 2018 nude leak that shattered social media.

You may recall Safaree sending fans into a frenzy over his patois pipe and even selling a sex toy mold of the seemingly massive meat.

Safaree Claims He’s Taking Legal Action Over The Sextape Leak

It didn’t take long for Safaree to respond to the “leak” by tweeting that he’s pressing charges against the leaker for the cyber crime.

I am Taking full legal and criminal action. The person who did that is going to pay. And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide. This is a cyber crime and I am pressing full charges!! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 12, 2022

“Taking full legal and criminal action. The person who did that is going to pay,” tweeted Safaree. “And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide.”

However, his ex-wife Erica Mena alleges that the reality star leaked the tape himself.

She also made headlines in recent months for feuding with Safaree’s alleged sextape partner.

Kimbella Matos And Erica Mena Get Into InstaTussle On Social Media

Back in June, Mena got into a nasty InstaFuffle with Kimbella Matos after the “Love & Hip Hop” star dragged Safaree for pillow talking with “prostitutes.”

Kimbella encouraged Erica “to keep her name out of her mouth” and alleged that Erica “slept with the whole industry for free” and allegedly sold her body to a “whole soccer player in New York City.”

Naturally, they went back-and-forth about “botched bodies” with Mena making serious allegations about Safaree being a “predator.”

Safaree Is The Latest Celebrity Victim Of A Sextape Leak

At this point, we’re interested to see how Safaree responds to being accused of peenfishery as is the latest celebrity to see their explicit content leak online. Most recently, Omarion’s brother O’Ryan went viral following leaks from Jesse Williams, Nelly, Lil Fizz, and Trey Songz.

Do you think Safaree’s peenfished the internet? Tell us down below and peep the absolute messiest reactions to the leaked freaky flick on the flip.