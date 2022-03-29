Erica Mena is enjoying the single life now that she says she’s officially divorced from her husband of three years Safaree Samuels.

The mother of three appeared to be celebrating the big occasion at a wild nightclub in Tampa over the weekend. Video footage obtained by The Shade Room captured the Love & Hip Hop star yelling “I’m officially divorced!” to a packed room of rowdy partygoers.

“We celebrated new life, we celebrated freedom and we celebrated that we’re bad b***h and we run this mother f**ka world,” she added, as the crowd applauded the star on her finalized split.

Towards the end of the snippet, Mena broke out twerking on stage in excitement.

This isn’t the first time that the 34-year-old has celebrated her marital freedom. Back in September, Mena held a party with some of her close gal pals, declaring herself as a “free agent.”

“Ladies, can we say this together? Pray for him. Prayyyy for him!” the model and influencer shouted. “Okay, DJ, you can turn it up again. I’m officially f***ing single! This is my divorce party!”

Mena’s rocky marriage with Samuels was pushed into the spotlight back in May 2021, when the reality TV star filed for divorce, weeks before giving birth to their son, Legend in June. The pair also share a daughter named Safire Majesty, whom they welcomed in February 2020. Mena has an older son from a previous marriage.

The star claimed in court documents that her marriage with the rapper was “irretrievably broken” and that there was “no hope of reconciliation”. She also slammed the 40-year-old Brooklynite with child support fees and demanded full custody of their two children in addition to exclusive use of their Georgia home and money to cover lawyer fees. Rumors alleged that Samuels’ fathering a child outside their marriage sparked the divorce, but the rapper eventually put the rumors to rest.

Months before the filing, Samuels threatened to divorce the model, hinting at their marital troubles on Twitter:

“Ending 2020 right!!! as a BACHELOR!!” he wrote, but the “Can’t Lie” hitmaker later issued an apology.

“A man is nothing without his family. I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife,” he wrote in November 2020.

The kind sentiments did not last long. In February 2021, Samuel’s slammed Mena again with harsh criticism on Twitter, noting how their marriage was one of his “BIGGEST mistakes.”

“I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s–t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!” he added. Mena followed up with a clapback of her own, tweeting to the rapper:

“Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain, and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!””

The pair first met on VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017 before joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop New York where their relationship was heavily documented. In 2018, Mena and Samuels went public with their romance and jumped the broom a year later.

Back in February, it appeared as though the two stars were trying to reconcile their differences on the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. Samuels finally apologized for his wrongdoing and took accountability for some of his past mistakes.

Hopefully, these two make can amends now that they’re finally free from their marriage.