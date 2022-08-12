Patois Pipe Misplaced: Safaree Catches Straaaait Shade After A Kimbella Matos Freaky Flick Leaks

Another day, another celebrity sextape leak—but this one’s causing copious questions.

Safaree is currently trending on social media after videos of him allegedly engaging in sex acts with model Kimbella Matos surfaced on the Internet.

Early Friday, Twitter took off with reactions after explicit content surfaced of Matos and a man in a hotel room. In portions of the tape, Safaree’s face is clearly visible. In other portions, it’s unclear who Matos is involved with.

And while other celeb leaks have caused positive reactions, several frenzied fans wondered if the rapper who launched an OnlyFans after an Internet-breaking 2018 nude leak, has been photoshopping pics of his patois pipe.

Safaree Says He’s Taking Legal Action Over The Sextape Leak

After news broke about the leak, Safaree tweeted that he’s pressing charges against the leaker for the cyber crime.

“Taking full legal and criminal action. The person who did that is going to pay,” tweeted Safaree. “And I am not letting up either. Not letting this 1 slide.”

Safaree Was In Talks To Release Sex Toys Prior To Recent Leak

This tape comes after the “Straaaait” rapper announced a million-dollar collaboration for 12-inch sex toys and after his now ex-wife Erica Mena said that her hubby’s leaked pics were “better” than those infamous fraudulent DaBaby nudes.

“YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKs OF ALL TIME.!” Erica tweeted in 2019.

Speaking of Erica Mena, she’s alleging that the rapper released the tape himself.

She also made headlines in recent months for feuding with Safaree’s alleged sextape partner.

Kimbella Matos And Erica Mena Had A War Of Words On Social Media

Last month Erica also got into a nasty social media spat with Kimbella Matos after the “Love & Hip Hop” cast member blasted Safaree for pillow talking with “prostitutes.”

Kimbella encouraged Erica “to keep her name out of her mouth” and alleged that Erica “slept with the whole industry for free” and allegedly sold her body to a “whole soccer player in New York City.”

That led to a super messy back and forth about “botched bodies” and Mena making serious allegations about Safaree being a “sex addict” and a “predator.”

Safaree Is The Latest Celeb Sextape Leak

Safaree is the latest celebrity to see their explicit content leak online and cause a frenzy on social media. Most recently Omarion’s brother O’Ryan went viral, following leaks from Jesse Williams, Nelly, and Trey Songz.

What do YOU think about the Safaree leak?