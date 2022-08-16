Laaawd that finale…

‘P-Valley‘ fans are still reeling from the skressful and distressful Season 2 finale where Keyshawn fails to escape evil baby daddy Derrick, Diamond finds himself entangled in Big Bone’s shiesty web, Pastor Woodbine becomes Mayor of Chucalissa, Lil Murda publicly professes his love for Uncle Clifford, and HaileyAutumnLaKeishaSavageNight slithers away with the Pynk’s money while seemingly pregnant with Andre’s baby.

Me acting shocked when Big bone turned out to be a opp when i knew she was a opp #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/kss2ZdC4OM — 🅺🅸🅽 (@iWasmadeonMarss) August 14, 2022

Oh yes, it was quite the ride that Creator/Showrunner Katori Hall broke down in a post-finale interview with EW.

“We know our audience is going to be extremely frustrated by what happens to Keyshawn and the fact that she does not get her fairytale ending,” she admitted in the interview.

In a shocking twist, Elarica Johnson (Hailey) announced her departure from the show after slipping away from Chucalissa unscathed.

“…I knew when it was happening because it was my choice,” the British actress said in an interview with EW. “It’s something I discussed with Katori [Hall]. Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters and where the Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end. She has done what she needed to do and it was time for her to move on.”

As for the wildly popular show being renewed for Season 3, well, we’ve yet to hear anything about a renewal that seems iffy based on eyebrow-raising comments by Hall.

“I always have ideas,” she said in an interview with Collider. “The end of the season is really a great way to end. We delved into some dark stuff. We explored some caves and crevices this season. We cracked open people’s souls. There is light at the end of the tunnel for our Pynk family and the audience is ready to laugh again. “The season finale is really special. People who have been rooting for our Pynk family for so long are really going to love where we land everybody.”

The end of the season is really a great way to end…the series?? Hmmm, that doesn’t sound promising but we’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

What was the most shocking moment of the finale (to you)? Do you think the show will be renewed for Season 3? Tell us down below and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over the finale on the flip.