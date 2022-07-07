Fair or Foul?

After shattering records with its comeback episode, ‘P-Valley’ has stirred up backlash over a spooky hoodoo scene, explicit sex scene between masculine male characters, and the characters’ exaggerated southern twangs that creator/showrunner Katori Hall swooped in to defend in a lengthy thread on Twitter.

A THREAD: #PVALLEY “ACCENTS” – The “slanguage” of the show continues to irk many of the #PynkPosse esp from Da Sip calling it “too country” or “slave talk.” I think we should kiki as I know fa’ sho’ we don’t speak like slaves👇🏿, but the descendants of them https://t.co/3tLqCc4vxL — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) July 2, 2022

“A THREAD: #PVALLEY “ACCENTS” – The “slanguage” of the show continues to irk many of the #PynkPosse esp from Da Sip calling it “too country” or “slave talk.” I think we should kiki as I know fa’ sho’ we don’t speak like slaves👇🏿, but the descendants of them”

Set in the fictional town of Chucalissa, Mississippi, the provocative show prides itself on authenticism that some say falls short based on constant criticism from southerners across social media.

You said all this just to not listen to what Mississippians are telling you. We LOVE the show, the accents are just trash. Instead of tryna educate us, why not listen and improve https://t.co/FFHfrVgneM — Woddy Stan ✨ (@HOTTY_Tasha_) July 4, 2022

Now, to be fair, the show is fictional which gives Katori the freedom to build her own universe with its own unique dialect but it’s also jarring when characters are embroiled in triggering situations that mirror the real world.

Sigh. Mississippi is a real place with real people. If people got up there with overly fake Baltimore/New York accents people would say the same thing. Like the show, but telling the actors to sound like slaves and keep it moving since it’s just MS is just lazy. https://t.co/09DSrzda7W — RayGusto🪐 (@RayEsq08) July 4, 2022

At this point, public figures should know that responding to backlash by doubling down on their controversial stance only makes the situation worse but that’s exactly what Katori did.

We not gonna get a season 3. 🌚🥴 https://t.co/qNTc1JXWRX — Abbott Elementary PTA President ✨ (@OctaviaSimone2_) July 5, 2022

Whether she actually takes the criticism into consideration and makes changes remains to be seen, but Season 2 doesn’t appear to be as well-received as Katori envisioned when she crafted the script.

“So as we talk bout #PValley “ACCENTS” make sure 2 use the word DIALECT,” she added without any signs of backing down. “For those asking for the way the characters to speak change, the speech pattern was an intentional artistic choice established in the pilot, just like the choreo, costumes, characters, etc. #ItArt

Do you think Katori needs to ‘fix’ the accents on ‘P-Valley?’ Or are people overreacting?

If you’re from MS tweet @katorihall your favorite slang, rewrite your favorite #PValley scene in YOUR Sippi dialect or upload a video of you talkin’ yo’ talk. Who knows, you might find yourself down at DA PANK!!! — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) July 2, 2022

You can read her full tweet thread on the show’s slanguage HERE.

Tell us down below and peep the Twitter backlash over the ‘P-Valley’ accents on the flip.