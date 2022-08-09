We knew it!

I KNEW BIG BONE WAS THE FAWKING OPPS I KNEWWWWWW #PValley #Pvalleystarz pic.twitter.com/uvWIbClhE3 — im a classy one. (@ghettonaomi) August 7, 2022

After weeks of loud whispers and theories, Big Bone‘s shiesty intentions were finally revealed in the final moments of Sunday’s episode that immediately sent ‘P-Valley‘ fans into a frenzy.

In the buzzy scene, Big Bone can be seen holding a phone with a photo of her holding Montavious’ ring next to a sleeping Diamond confirming that she is, indeed, the opps.

Big Bone sent this to the Delta Gang. I knew she was connected to Montavious 🤦🏽‍♀️ #PValley pic.twitter.com/iguHG8hVEq — Jas (@IamJasMonet) August 7, 2022

This came she after she saw Diamond and Keyshawn kissing each other in the MOUF which will likely push her to ruin Keyshawn’s plans on leaving Derrick.

For weeks, viewers suspected that Big Bone was using Diamond to get closer to that ring/uncover the truth about Montavious’ murder. And, based on what we saw on her phone, they were right.

So y’all i think big bone is montavious sister and i also think Whisper is the real Lakiesha savage the person hailey used They ID

Montavious and big bone rings look alike and this could be Whisper tbh #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/3cf4QzSCy3 — AQUARIUS♒️🥴 (@ActinNonchalant) August 4, 2022

A few episodes ago, she could be seen gazing at Montavious’ ring in Diamond’s mystical shrine that protects everyone attached to what happened on Murda night from its dark energy.

Big Bone took that ring. His spirit is no longer bounded. That is why Mercedes arm is out of wack again, smh. Big Bone is the feds. It’s confirmed for me. I don’t know why I keep thinking about whisper too 🤔 .. #PValley #PValleyStarz — Adriana’s Report (@adrianasreport) July 31, 2022

You may recall Showrunner Katori Hall touching on this earlier in the season.

“…every single character is dealing with being haunted—haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes,” said Hall when asked about the ‘darkness’ in Season 2. “And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk. Those characters that went into that room — Hailey, Mercedes, and Uncle Clifford — they’re going to be haunted by what happened in that room.”

When did you realize Big Bone couldn’t be trusted? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the long-awaited Big Bone reveal on the flip.