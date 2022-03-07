Bossip Video

Al Harrington and Viola Brands announce 313 Concert featuring Kash Doll, Babyface Ray, and more.

Al Harrington’s Viola cannabis brand dominated 2021 with their latest partnership with NBA legend Allen Iverson. The Iverson ’96 strain has been met with positive feedback and to be honest, who doesn’t want to support Al and AI when there aren’t too many black men on the cannabis front?

To continue their partnership’s growth, later this month, they are launching a new strain called Iverson ’01. To celebrate, the leading Black-owned cannabis company has partnered with 3Fifteen to throw a star-studded event for Detroit.

“Since 2019 we’ve really tried to integrate ourselves into the community. We’ve held turkey and coat drives but this is the first real event we’ve been able to do because of COVID. Later this month we’re hosting our first Viola R&B karaoke as the launch party for our new 01’ Iverson strain,” said Harrington via an official statement. “We’re excited to continue giving back and show love to the 313.”

The event will be hosted by Detroit’s own HaHa Davis and Justin Floyd and will feature notable local and national artists such as Kash Doll, Peezy, Baby Money, Tay B, Payroll, Babyface Ray, Front Paije, Skilla Baby, Pretty Brayah, Jugg Harden, and more will be added leading up to the event.

In honor of “313 Day”, the event will take place on March 13th at the Garden Theater.