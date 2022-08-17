Bossip Video

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sue Triller, Claiming $28M Was Never Paid From ‘Verzuz’ Sale.

Verzuz is the pandemic brainchild of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. During the pandemic, there was no hotter event online than Verzuz, which had us all gathered around Instagram live to enjoy combos of our favorite legends.

What started off as an event that we saw have issues at the beginning then became a well-oiled machine. That well-oiled machine eventually was sold to Triller for a hefty amount. The Verzuz matches got bigger and streamed directly on Triller and the partnership seemed to be fruitful for both sides.

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sue Triller For $28M Over Allegedly Defaulting On “Verzuz” Sale Payments.

After selling Verzuz to Triller, there seems to be trouble in paradise after all. According to Billboard, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are suing Triller for $28M over allegedly defaulting on payments from the sale.

“Defendants have failed and refused to respond to plaintiffs’ written notice and demand for payment,” the pair’s lawyers wrote in the complaint. “To date, defendants have failed and refused to make any payment to Mosley and Dean of the past due sums due and owing, and defendants continue in default of their payment obligations.”

Triller did respond to the allegations and seem to be caught off guard by the lawsuit, even calling the lawsuit a “misunderstanding driven by lawyers”.

“We do not wish to air our dirty laundry in the press, but we have paid Swizz and Tim millions in cash and in stock,” the company wrote. “No one has benefited as much from Triller to-date. Triller has helped fuel Verzuz to new heights – making it the global cultural phenomenon it is today. We hope to resolve this amicably and quickly, and truly hope it’s just a misunderstanding. If we are forced to defend it, we are more than optimistic the truth and facts are on our side.”

Triller has been under fire as of late for allegedly stiffing Black content creators on their pay as well. Hopefully, Swizz Beats and Timbaland’s VERZUZ lawsuit isn’t just another chapter in the story of Triller’s downfall.