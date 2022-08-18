Bossip Video

It looks like Cardi B is the latest celebrity to get a face tattoo.

Tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, who has a modest 1,000 Instagram followers, caught the attention of a lot more people this week when he posted a video tattooing the one and only Cardi B.

Captioned in Spanish letting his followers know he worked on a tattoo for Cardi, the video shows De Los Santos hunched over as he adds some fresh ink to the rapper’s face. The comments section of the video is mixed, with some fans supporting Cardi and her new addition…and some reprimanding the star for “messing up” her face with a tattoo.

A fan page for the “WAP” rapper posted a picture of Cardi B and the tattoo artist once the piece was finished, but you still can’t see what the tattoo says since it’s on her jawline.

We won’t know for sure until we get a better look at Cardi’s face, but it’s cery possible the star got a tattoo dedicated to one of her kids. Back in January, the mother of two expressed her interest in getting her baby boy’s name, Wave, tattooed on her face. Her husband, Offset, has a jawline tattoo in honor of their daughter, Kulture.

“Random but….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face,” she tweeted at the time. “I really really wanna do it!”

She went on to add, “I want mine on my jaw.”

Only time will tell.