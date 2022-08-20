Bossip Video

Beyonce “stopped the world” one mo’ gin when she released Instagram photos in a sexy, lil’ black dress.

The beautiful mom of three debuted the pics to her 273 million followers this past Friday.

In the snapshot, she wore a Nensi Dojaka mini dress highlighting her under boob. She accessorized the look with a black pair of chic sunglasses, sheer tights that matched the sheer material of her dress and strappy, thong heels. Her shiny red pedicure that was visible through her transparent leg wear perfectly matched the manicured hand that held a narrow, black and white clutch.

The “Renaissance” singer’s reel highlighted several images quickly flashing with edited effects as music played in the background. The song’s lyrics repeated the word, “Cun***” which was also emblazoned on her clutch with a red line marked through it.

The beehive gagged over the look in her comments of course.

Instagram user, @icaro, commented, “IT SHOULD COST A BILLION TO LOOK THIS GOOD”

While popular MUA, @makeupnyshalya, expressed how much she adored the look commenting, “🔥🔥🔥 LIVING”

@angellenise tweeted, “Just gonna do a watch party for all your reels til we get our videos”

Beyonce told us what a “Freakum dress” can do – I think this serves as a reminder of what a sexy lil’ black one can as well.