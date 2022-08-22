Officially Over: NeNe Leakes Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen & Bravo

The door is closed on a discrimination suit involving a “blacklisted” reality TV icon.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes’ contentious discrimination lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal, True Entertainment, and Truly Original, is officially over.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, NeNe “dismisses this action and all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice” in the case.

“All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal,” the official court docs read. “No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court.”

The publication adds that the situation is a joint stipulation dismissal without prejudice between all parties meaning NeNe can resurface this case down the road if she chooses. The court docs also seemingly show that no damages or attorney’s fees were or will be awarded to either party.

So far NeNe has not spoken out about dismissing her case that alleged that the parties facilitated racism and a “hostile working environment” onset of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes also claimed that execs from the network tolerated and “accepted” some of the racist behavior, from Kim Zolciak, in particular, , that allegedly went down on #RHOA.

She also alleged that she was called a “white woman” because of her affinity for blonde hair and alleged that she and her fellow #RHOA housewives were subjected to “subpar” cast trips and “outdated” cast photos.

NeNe Leakes Tweeted In July That It Was “Time To Move Past This”

As previously reported, in a motion filed on June 24, Bravo, NBCU, and Cohen argued that Leakes’ existing contract agreements were “already subject to arbitration in New York” hinting that they wanted to resolve their legal dispute outside of court. In the motion, Leakes appeared to disagree with taking the dispute to arbitration, however, both parties agreed that they were hoping to settle the issue “in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration” through their personal law team.

Just a day before that motion was filed, NeNe tweeted to her 1.9 million followers; “It’s just time to move past this.”

She later followed up on July 24 and said she would be releasing a tell-all book.

NeNe most recently made headlines for undergoing a “professional, mini” BBL.

What do YOU think about NeNe dismissing her discrimination lawsuit?