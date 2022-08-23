Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion has added monetary damages in a new amended complaint against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The “Pressurelicious” rapper is asking a Texas court to step in and end her “tortured” relationship with the Houston record label, saying her new album Traumazine fulfills the quota of her “unconscionable” record deal with 1501. Plus, for the first time, Meg is asking for $1 million in damages after an initial lawsuit filed in February only asked for non-monetary relief.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, in a new amended complaint filed late last week, the rapper and her lawyers are requesting a Harris County judge declare that Traumazine, her album released August 12, and Something for Thee Hotties, released in October 2021, “both constitute an ‘album’ as defined in the parties’ recording agreement,’ and therefore Megan “has satisfied all option periods” in her contract signed in 2018.

Megan has been involved in a bitter legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment for years now, dating all the way back to March 2020. She has been very public about her desire to remove herself from the contract she signed with the independent label, which is owned by ex-professional baseball player Carl Crawford.

Crawford and the rapper have publicly blasted each other with Crawford most recently alleging that Megan and her manager, T. Farris, accused him of leaking her most recent project as a marketing strategy.

The Traumazine creator then shaded him on Twitter.

Crawford and 1501 have constantly pushed back at Thee Stallion, claiming Something For Thee Hotties is less than an “album” for various reasons and would not count toward her contract quota. They have also claimed that the Houston rapper still owes the label “many millions” from her other endeavors including touring, endorsements, merchandising, and acting.

The label also argues that Meg seemed perfectly happy with its representation until she hired Roc Nation as her management firm in September 2019, alleging Roc Nation sparked “acrimony” because it wanted to replace 1501.

Thee Stallion is due for an in-person deposition in mid-October, though discovery in the case isn’t scheduled to close until next year, meaning a trial isn’t expected until after May 2023. So, unfortunately for Meg, this is far from over.