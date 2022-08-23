Bossip Video

Kamaru Usman in good spirits after a shocking defeat to Leon Edwards during UFC278.

Saturday Night MMA fighter Kamaru Usman lost his Welterweight Championship with a head kick heard around the world, but he is far from finished and prepping for redemption. In a fight that many felt would be a walk in the park, Usman dominated almost every second of the five-round bout. With the UFC, the fight isn’t over until the bell rings and with one kick in the last seconds of the fight, a losing Leon Edwards dethroned Kamaru Usman to capture the gold and continue his undefeated streak.

Kamaru Usman Reacts To Shocking Loss At UFC278, Talks Leon Edwards Trilogy Fight

The head kick that knocked out Usman happened right as the commentators were claiming Leon should be happy with just surviving to the last bell.

In a split second, everything can change and it did.

TMZ was able to catch up with Usman in the aftermath of his defeat and he seemed to be in good spirits. He also admitted that everyone around him is more emotional about the loss than himself.

“It’s like everyone’s more sad about it than I am,” he added. “Everyone’s more emotional about than I am but that’s because — for me, that’s a good thing ’cause it lets me know that people care, people are invested.”

Usman shared that he’s excited that he can inspire people and show them you can get up from being knocked down.

Usman also revealed that a possible rematch is on the way to kick off his 2023 season.