Kanye West will not be facing charges stemming from an altercation in Hollywood where he was accused of putting the paws on a fan.

Even though Kanye West found God he’s still from Chicago and earlier this year reportedly punched a fan for unknown reasons. The altercation happened back in January near his Soho Warehouse and escalated from an argument that reportedly became physical after an intense back and forth. As the argument escalated West allegedly punched the fan and part of the aftermath was recorded on tape.

After the alleged punch, TMZ released a video showing part of the altercation between Ye and an unidentified man. Once the video was released rumors circulated that the “fan” appeared to be an autograph seller who was trying to get Kanye to sign his items to make bank. PageSix reported that the fan had apparently asked West for his autograph earlier in the week, and the rapper grew incensed when he was asked again.

Luckily for Ye, he will not be facing charges for the altercation, says the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

With the video not actually showing the alleged punch or shove, it’s likely that there wasn’t enough evidence to take stronger actions.