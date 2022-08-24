If there’s one thing we can count on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to do, it’s to show up looking good.

The new parents were photographed in NYC this week heading to — of all things– a dentist appointment, according to SplashNews. Rihanna rocked a baggy football jersey over green and black checked pants, with some real cute black and white clogs from the Gucci x Adidas collab. Rih completed the high/low look with a Gucci x Tom Ford snakeskin purse with a bamboo handle and white rectangular framed Prada sunnies.

Her man wasn’t to be outdone. Rocky wore a simple white tee over Gucci monogrammed jeans and blue and white kicks. Pretty simple fit, if you don’t consider the shimmering diamond encrusted Jesus piece around his neck and the ring on his finger. Which look do you prefer — Rihanna’s or Rocky’s? Which item would you splurge on if you could? We’re loving Rihanna’s pants, but if we had to pick we’d probably go with the clogs over everything else.

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, whose name hasn’t yet been announced, this May. The couple has been keeping a low profile in hopes of maintaining some privacy for their family.

Rihanna and Rocky have appeared calm, cool, collected (and chic!) despite dealing with the fallout from Rocky’s alleged shooting incident last year. The rapper pled not guilty to felony assault with firearm charges just last week in L.A.