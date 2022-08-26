Bossip Video

All eyes were on Lori Harvey who stunned with her sculpted physique and slither of side bewb at the star-studded ‘Me Time’ world premiere in Los Angeles.

Styled by Elly Karamoh, Harvey commanded the carpet in a unique (*Beyoncé voice*) Greg Lauren dress complete with a rustic hoodie.

The buzzy event brought out ‘Me Time’ co-stars Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Wahlberg along with notable attendees Kim Whitley, Kevin Hart’s gorgeous wife Eniko, Corey Gamble, and more.

Ahead of the premiere, Lori and her baddie besties Erin Winters, Sofia Jamora, and Alyssa Brook took some ‘Me Time’ for themselves with a pamper day filled with breathwork, a sound bath, and massages.

Peep more pics from the self-care day below:

She also found time between pamper sessions to surprise Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg with ‘Me Time’ robes.

In ‘Me Time,’ a stay-at-home dad (Kevin Hart) finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife (Regina Hall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

‘Me Time’ is now streaming exclusively on Netflix!