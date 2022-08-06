Back To Back Babies: Unserious Serial Inseminator Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Welcome Second Baby Months After Infant Indiscretion With Maralee Nichols

Make room for another baby seat in Khloé’s klown kar!

Watch out, Nick Cannon! Kondomless klown Tristan Thompson is giving the Turbanator a run for his money. According to PEOPLE, the NBA star and Khloé Kardashian welcomed the birth of their second child together via surrogate.

So far, details are still pretty sparse about the Karsashian family’s latest addition. There are no pictures of the newborn just yet and his specific birth date is unclear. A source told PEOPLE that the Good American founder still has not picked out a name for her son.

Back in July, BOSSIP reported that the on-again-off-again couple had another baby on the way.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” her representative previously told People.

The new baby blessing comes seven months after the couple broke up over Tristan’s alleged deadbeat debacle with Maralee Nichols. The same night as a massive 30th birthday party threw Khloé threw for Tristan last March, he cheated and impregnated the fitness model. Nichols gave birth to baby boy Theo on December 21, 2021.

Social media dragged Khloé’s questionable judgment over rumors of a reunion. However, she and Tristan reportedly have no plans for romance. Their relationship now is just for cordial co-parenting.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” a source said. “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

If you’re going the messy math, how Khloé got her man is also how she lost him. They first got together in August of 2016 while Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his son, Prince. Khloé had her first child with Tristan in April 2018, True Thompson. Since then, the Chicago Bulls player put her through the wringer with multiple cheating scandals. Despite their rocky relationship, the reality star really wanted a son.

“Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family,” a source told Page Six.

During the fallout of Tristan’s tryst on The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was furious that Nichols was nearly full-term while Khloé struggled to conceive.

“The whole thing that’s so sad is that [Khloé] wants a baby boy. Now this girl is having a f–king baby boy? A f**king random that he sleeps with one night? F**k him!” she said.

The 38-year-old revealed on the reality show that her doctor advised against her having another “high risk” pregnancy.

“I’m not gonna get into specifics on-camera, but they said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing,” ” she on the last season of KUWTK. “This is all really shocking to me. All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It’s really hard for me to digest,” Khloé revealed.

Fortunately, Khloé got the son she always wanted without enduring a high risk pregnancy and Tristan’s trifling shenanigans at the same time.

Congratulations, Khloé and Tristan!