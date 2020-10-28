Tamar’s Ex, David Adefeso, Says She Destroyed Proof Of Her Abuse, Claims Malika Haqq Witnessed Her Attack

Tamar’s ex David Adefeso is clapping back with a quickness, following her appearance on “Tamron Hall” today.

As we previously reported, Braxton appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” today to discuss her breakdown this Summer and respond to abuse allegations made by Adefeso.

A rep for David Adefeso — who recently got a temporary restraining order against Tamar over the alleged attack – tells TMZ her challenge on “The Tamron Hall Show” for him to prove she assaulted him is impossible … because she destroyed his camera, ensuring there’s no video evidence. David filed for the protection order in September, claiming Tamar punched him in the throat while he was driving and almost caused him to crash. David also alleges Braxton’s threatened violence on him via her ex-husband’s goons. A judge granted him the temporary restraining order.

The rep tells TMZ David’s dashcam only captured front and back views from the car, not anything inside the vehicle.

Adefeso’s rep claims the destruction of David’s property after the alleged attack ended up costing him upwards of $1,600. He’s now claiming he had to spend more than $7,500 total for other damage she allegedly caused in the violent episode this past August.

During Tamar’s visit to the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ she claimed there was no violent act captured on David’s camera or an audio recording she made in the moment.

David’s rep tells TMZ that he feels Tamar and her family twist the truth to suit their narratives and he dismissed her emotional apperance as crocodile tears. Adefeso’s rep also claims reality star Malika Haqq witnessed the alleged violent incident but has refused to cooperate with cops whatsoever and hasn’t commented on at all thus far.

