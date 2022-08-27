Bossip Video

Weeks after Meek Mill’s Roc Nation departure, does the Philly rapper still have brotherly love for Hov?

With collaborations from over a dozen of the biggest and best in the game, DJ Khaled‘s 13th studio album God Did has everybody talking. The title track’s legendary roster features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy The crown jewel is undoubtedly Jay-Z’s rap about everything from his family to Meek Mill, who responded to the legend’s 4-minute verse according to Complex.

“Me and Meek could never beef, I freed that n***a from a whole bid/Hov did/Next time we have a discussion who the GOAT, you donkeys know this,” Jay-Z rapped on “God Did.”

Meek’s Twitter fingers quickly responded to confirm that there’s no beef with Jay after leaving his label. He reposted Chino Braxton quoting the bar, cosigning “Never!!!!!!”

In a follow-up quote of DJ Khaled’s promotional tweet for the album, Meek added, “GOD ALWAYS DID 💎 about to roll up zone out!”

Deeper than rap

Meek unexpectedly leaving Roc Nation Management last month after nearly a decade sparked rumors of a beef brewing. Like Hov said, the relationship is deeper than typical label mates. The 24-time Grammy-winner spent years and millions of dollars to #FreeMeek.

The two rappers announced a joint venture to start Meek’s Dreamchasers label in 2019. That same year, they also founded the REFORM Alliance. Inspired by Meek’s lengthy legal battles, the non-profit seeks to address unjust practices in the criminal justice system.

Jay-Z was a fierce advocate, writing about Meek’s “whole bid” in a passionate 2017 New York Time’s op-ed:

“On the surface, this may look like the story of yet another criminal rapper who didn’t smarten up and is back where he started,” he wrote. “But consider this: Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence. Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life.”

Meek’s Roc Nation farewell

Earlier this year, Meek was very public about his frustrations with business moves behind the scenes. He took to Twitter to complain about Atlantic Record’s lack of promotion and investment in his album. When news broke in July that he would change management, Meek explained that Roc Nation wasn’t the issue.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways. I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga,” Meek tweeted.

“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG…they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good,” he continued.

Hov’s heavily quoted bars included bragging about how many current billionaires he helped along the way. With the business mogul by his side and new moves in the works, Meek could be next on the list.

What do you think about DJ Khaled’s new album, God Did?