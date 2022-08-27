Bossip Video

Parlux takes another defeat in its legal battle with Jay-Z after the brand is now ordered to pay him nearly $7M in Back Royalties.

Jay-Z kicked off 2022 with a big victory in court against Parlux Fragrances. The company sued Hov claiming he didn’t uphold his end of their contract from a 2012 perfume deal and wanted $68 million in compensation. Parlux claimed Hov allegedly never promoted their joint fragrance “Gold By Jay-Z”. Almost a decade later Parlux got their day in court and took the L.

Originally the counterclaim by Hov’s lawyer Alex Spiro wasn’t granted but thanks to the Appellate Division First Department appeal, Jay-Z was later granted a judgment of $4.5M. According to Complex, the final number in royalties owed to Jay-Z has grown passed the original amount. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok on Thursday ordered the perfume company to pay Jay-Z $6.78 million in unpaid royalties, including interest. Let us not forget this amount is on top of all the legal fees they spent for a decade to even get to court. In the end, maybe they should have just taken their L in private instead of in public because everything that could go wrong, went wrong for Parlux.