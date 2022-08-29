Bossip Video

Happy Belated Birthday Cassie!

This Saturday, singer Cassie celebrated her 36th birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas in good company with her husband Alex Fine and besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq.

To kick off the festivities, Cassie and her friends stopped at FUHU for brunch and indulged in a variety of dishes and cocktails.

Afterward, they headed over to AYU Dayclub where Cassie performed her hit song, “Me and U,” to an electric crowd.

The singer was all smiles throughout the song and even met with fans after the show to give out autographs.

After her performance, Cassie hung out in a cabana with her husband and friends where she was presented with an over-the-top Vegas-themed birthday cake and a “Happy Birthday Cassie” sign held by bottle service waitresses as well as displayed on the resort’s iconic 100,000 sq ft LED screen.

Cassie also went shopping at Fred Segal and wrapped up her birthday celebrations at Zouk Nightclub to see Zedd’s show on Saturday night.

Looks like a great time was had by all. What better city to celebrate, and it had to be amazing getting back out there performing for crowds.

We’re loving Cassie’s gold fringed dress too. Cassie is definitely living her best life, right? Solid hubby and y’all know Malika and Khadijah must be some day down, never switch up friends because they have been there through thick and thin with Cassie, Khloé and Lauren London!