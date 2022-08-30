Bossip Video

Being mistaken for somebody else, especially as a celebrity, is usually pretty annoying…but being mistaken for Beyoncé definitely isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Laverne Cox was in attendance at the US Open on Monday, August 29, but a lot of folks who saw her in the audience thought Beyoncé was the one sitting in the crowd.

After a ton of tweets surfaced comparing Cox to the singer and mistaking her for the Renaissance artist, the Orange Is The New Black alum responded to the confusion by simply laughing it off.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a clip of her crowd spotting along with some of the tweets. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

As for the match itself, Serena Williams won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 over Danka Kovinic on Monday night. This comes on the heels of her retirement announcement, letting the world know that she’s still got it, despite her plans to put the sport she’s dominated behind her.

“You know, I always just got to do the best that I can,” Williams told the crowd after the match. “I feel so comfortable on this court, in front of everyone here.” She continued, “When I step out on the court, I just want to do my best that I can on that particular day. That’s really all I can really do.”

Williams announced her plans to “evolve” from tennis in an essay for Vogue earlier this month. In the weeks since, she has been given a warm farewell, receiving standing ovations at the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open.

On Monday night, in addition to Laverne Cox, the sold out crowd included President Bill Clinton, Spike Lee, Lindsey Vonn, Bella Hadid, Rebel Wilson, Vera Wang, Mike Tyson, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Gladys Knight, Martina Navratilova, and Coco Gauff. It was Williams’ 102nd win at Arthur Ashe Stadium.