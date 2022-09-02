RHOA Finale Exclusive Clip: The Ladies Attend The ‘She By Shereé’ Fashion Show & Spot THIS Unexpected Guest

“September, spring–summer” has arrived for a real housewife of Atlanta, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at her fashion show WITH fashions.

On Sunday’s season 14 finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, the ladies attend the She by Shereé fashion show and excitedly greet each other while guests arrive.

In between sharing pleasantries, they’re also hoping that things go off without a hitch for their fellow housewife.

“I am praying that Shereé was just playing with us about not having fashions ready,” says Kandi.

There are several people on hand for the evening including Shereé’s ex-husband Bob Whitfield who hugs the ladies, and Shereé’s children Kairo and Kayleigh.

A cheetah print-clad Marlo Hampton is also in attendance and she remarks that the setup for the fashion show “looks like a wedding.”

“I think her and Tyrone are getting married tonight!” says Marlo excitedly.

And while the ladies collectively wonder if Tyrone will actually show up to support Shereé, Marlo drops a bomb; he’s already there!

“I know he’s coming, I just ran into him outside,” says Marlo. “He has on a black and white suit, he has flowers. Word on the street is he’s been here for a couple of nights!”

Tyrone’s then spotted walking in with roses.

Take an exclusive look below.

What do YOU think about Tyrone finally showing up for Shereé?

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” finale airs Sunday at 8PM ET/PT