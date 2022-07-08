Bossip Video

A Bravo show’s midseason trailer is HERE and it’s filled with shade surrounding a fashion show that NOW has fashions.

In the “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” season 14 midseason trailer, we see the ladies discussing Shereé Whitfield’s long-awaited She By Shereé collection. The housewife’s preparing to have a fashion show now that “September, spring, summer” is here—but she’s having some issues.

“I got so much riding on this,” says a stressed-out Shereé amid a woman telling her that there’s an issue with the number of pieces in the fashion show.

In typical housewives fashion, the ladies of #RHOA harp on Shereé’s seemingly neverending She By Shereé issues.

“She By She better have something to show for it!” says Drew. “She By She better really do it this time!” says Kandi.

Sheree’s fashion show isn’t the only thing discussed in the trailer however, Marlo and Kandi continue feuding.

Marlo Vs. Kandi Continues In The #RHOA Midseason Trailer

Marlo makes an off-color comment about Kandi “taking care of a man” and Kandi claps back. “I am NOT Michelle Obama,” says the singer/songwriter. “You go low, I go lower.”

Sanya Richards-Ross’ Husband Defends Her In The #RHOA Midseason Trailer

Also seen in the trailer are the ladies accompanying Sanya Richards-Ross to her native home of Jamaica where they face off with her in a race. The Olympic gold medalist easily defeats the fellow ladies [while barefoot!] but the race leaves Drew Sidora writhing in pain.

Later, things apparently get tense over dinner however between Sanya and Kenya and Sanya’s typically quiet hubby Aaron intervenes. “Do not f***k with my wife!” says the protective husband.

Also seen in the trailer is the moment viewers have been waiting for; a Tyrone Gilliams appearance!

Tyrone Gilliams Appears In The #RHOA Midseason Trailer

Shereé’s white-collar crimes crush finally makes an on-camera appearance after shadily standing Shereé up for two hours. Surprisingly however he’s unapologetic and combative.

“Apologize for what? Something I went back to prison for?!” says Tyrone referring to Shereé’s failed two-hour trip to see him in Philadelphia.

Also on hand is Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks whose looking on in disbelief. As previously reported Apollo walked in the She By Shereé fashion show and was seen offering advice to the housewife in the trailer.

“When the guys come home [from prison], they just s*** all over their woman,” said the previously incarcerated reality star.

Watch the #RHOA midseason trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.