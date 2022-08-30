Bossip Video

Deion Sanders took to social media to share a Jackson State update amid severe water shortages. “The Devil is a lie!” said Coach Prime.

There’s currently a crisis going on in Mississippi.

Heavy rain has caused the Pearl River to flood and worsened problems for the city of Jackson’s water treatment plants. This has left thousands without safe or working water in the city and residents are being advised not to drink or utilize it. Moreover, there isn’t enough water pressure to fight fires or flush toilets.

Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency and revealed that Jackson will not have running water for an undetermined amount of time.

Deion Sanders Shares Jackson State Update Amid Severe Water Shortages

This emergency directly impacts Jackson State University and also its football team headed by Coach Deion Sanders. Deion has been transparent during his time at Jackson State and has shown the ups and downs and the battles he and his team face.

When storms happened before, Deion partnered with Barstool to show the obstacles he faced having to rent hotel rooms and shower in swimming pools.

On Tuesday Sanders once again hopped on Instagram to reveal that the team doesn’t have working A/C or flushable toilets and will have to get hotels to properly function. Never the one to be down, Sanders said that the team will be “ok” and work through the situation.

You can take a look at his video below which features players discussing the conditions in Jackson, Mississippi.