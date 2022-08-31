Cool Mom Goals: Lifestyle Maven Lizzy Mathis Shares Easy Hosting Tips From New Tastemade Series ‘Dinner Party People’

Tastemade’s new series Dinner Party People with Lizzy Mathis premieres tonight on Wednesday, August 31st on the Tastemade streaming network.

“Dinner Party People” is a new series hosted by actress, chef, and mom, Lizzy Mathis where she takes us into the homes of people hosting amazing dinner parties. In each episode Lizzy arrives early to help our host prep and throw a unique dinner party, and she will add her own element to each event in order to elevate the party as well.

Parties featured in Season 1 will include everything from a Biker’s BBQ, to an outdoor spiritual meditation dinner with high vibration foods. There will even be a vegan pizza and poetry party episode that will air on September 21st during Tastemade’s First-Ever Pizza Week – running from September 19th through the 25th.

Check out the trailer for “Dinner Party People” below:

Los Angeles based (cool) mom to two daughters and a very active toddler son, Lizzy is a model and actress turned entrepreneur who founded the lifestyle parenting blog thecoolmom.co, recently launched a lifestyle Youtube channel, and just announced a new home improvement series with her good friend Jessica Alba. A lover of dinner parties, Lizzy hosts constantly for friends and family and has a ton of recipes for hosting and entertaining for groups large and small.

Hit the flip for our interview with “Dinner Party People” host Lizzy Mathis.