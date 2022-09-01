‘Super Sized Salon’ Exclusive: Jamie Is Kicking Demarco To The Curb… While Wearing Her Wedding Dress!

Is there anything sweeter than getting revenge and looking good while doing it?

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Super Sized Salon.” We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, we learn that the moment we’ve been waiting for since practically day one of “Super Sized Salon” has finally arrived. Jamie is finally ready to leave her cheater boyfriend Demarco and she’s got a plan for revenge that includes all the ladies!

Check out the clip below:





That wedding gown was BEAUTIFUL! We love that Jamie didn’t want it to go to waste. Do you think revenge was the best idea though? Or would it have been better to just make a clean break? We’ll have to tune in and see how this one goes.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Body positive influencers take over the salon, BB disapproves of Jamie’s shocking revenge plan.

The new episode of “Super Sized Salon” premieres Friday, September 2 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?